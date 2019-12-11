Irene Short (1923-2019)

Irene R. Short, age 96 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born February 10, 1923, at Wauseon, the daughter of Jesse and Inez (Buehrer) Leatherman. She married Robert S. Short on November 9, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 30, 1999.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking pies, quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

She is survived by three children, Bonilynn (Ralph) Grieser and Deb (Phil) Grieser, both of Archbold and Kevin Short of Wauseon; three grandchildren, Craig (Jenny) Grieser, Alena Grieser, and Justin “Dec’d” (Holly) Grieser; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Riegsecker of Napoleon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Rodney; and a grandson, Justin Grieser.

Services will be held on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 3 PM at Fairlawn Chapel with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fairlawn Chapel from 1-3 PM on Monday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to St. John’s Christian Church or Alera Hospice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

