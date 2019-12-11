Roger Rohrs (1936-2019)

Roger L. Rohrs, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Prior to his retirement he had been Sanitarian for the Fulton County Health Department for 32 years. He was also a lifelong area farmer.

Roger was born on September 6, 1936, the son of Herman and Alma (Precht) Rohrs. On August 23, 1957 he married Susan Young, and she survives.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Roger was U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams. He enjoyed his garden, golfing with friends, and skiing.

Surviving is his wife, Susan; two sons, Wesley Rohrs of Wauseon, David (Bidya) Rohrs of Wauseon; daughter, Jodi (Kris) Burkett of Hinckley, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Matt, Kelsey, Brooke, Maile and Scarrlett; and two great-grandsons, Evan and Ben. He is also survived by brother, Harlan Rohrs of CA; and sister, Joan Hocutt of Santa Clarita, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Scheig.

Visitation for Roger will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. A Celebration of Roger’s Life will immediately follow at 11:00, also at the church, with Pastor Roger Marlow, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

