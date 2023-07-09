Isabell Garland (1943 – 2023)

(Retired From Fulton Industries)

Isabell L. Garland, age 80, of Morenci, MI, passed away on July 8, 2023, in her home.

Isabell was born on March 4, 1943, in Morenci, to the late Raymond and Leone (Rathbun) Youtzy.

She retired from Fulton Industries after more than 30 years of working there. Isabell loved her family and spending time with them.

She was always supportive of her grandchildren, and always attended their sporting events and life moments. She will be greatly missed.

Isabell is survived by her daughter, Carrie (Jake) Sigg of Wauseon; siblings, Rita, Linda, Raymond, Allen, Carl, and Louella; and her grandchildren, Chaney, Gavin, and Cash Sigg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Elwood Rathbun.

All services for Isabell will be private. Those looking to make a memorial donation in Isabell’s memory are asked to donate to the American Cancer Society.

