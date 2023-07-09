Tommy Rupp (1947 – 2023)

(Retired From Fayette Water Treatment Plant)

FAYETTE – Tommy A. Rupp, age 76 of Fayette, passed away early Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home. He was born in Wauseon on January 30, 1947, to the late Levi and Laura (Miller) Rupp.

He attended and graduated from Chesterfield High School. On February 4, 1978, he married Judith DeWulf at Olive Branch Church near Fayette, and she survives.

Tom was a farmer in Chesterfield Township for many years; planting crops, and tending animals such as milk cows, sheep, geese, and chickens. He also held various manufacturing jobs, worked at Auto Zone, was a Fayette Schools bus driver, and eventually retired from the Village of Fayette Water Treatment Plant.

When Tom wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. He was a devout Christian, serving on the ways and means committee at Fayette Church of the Nazarene and delivering Meals on Wheels as part of the church.

Tom loved all sports, especially his Ohio State Buckeyes, and coached many sports teams for Fayette over the years. He was a great family man and enjoyed any type of baked good Judy made.

Surviving are his wife, Judy; daughter, Angela (Brian) Roe; grandchildren, Kelsie (Brandon) Reeves, Kendal and Kyle Kuhn and Asia and Luke (Alison) Laguio; sisters, Elaine (Joe) Nofziger and Emagene (Robert) Stuckey; and brother, William Rupp.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Sue Fruchey-Laguio; brothers, Robert, Pete, and James Rupp; and sisters, Betty Falkenberg, Judith Metz, and Laurene Rupp.

Funeral services for Tom will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Andy Reynard, officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service, also at the church. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Monetary contributions in Tom’s memory may be directed to the Fayette Church of the Nazarene.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.