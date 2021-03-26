Isabelle Boucher (1927-2021)

Isabelle M. Boucher, 94, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, with her family by her side. Isabelle was born January 15, 1927, at home, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Wilma (Schlatter) Grime.

She was a 1945 graduate of Archbold High School. On October 23, 1950, Isabelle married Wayne Wilson Boucher. They moved to a farm near Pulaski, Ohio. In addition to being a farmer’s wife, she worked for the Bryan School System in the cafeteria and for Sauder’s Restaurant Division for banquet and catering.

Isabelle was also involved as an Adult Advisor for the Bryan High School Youth Power Girls in 1974 and volunteered at the Bryan Hospital for many years.

She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School for over 30 years, and volunteering at Vacation Bible School. In her free time, she enjoyed assembling puzzles, completing word find books, playing piano, and being outside tending to her vegetable, and flower gardens.

Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Baker of Clermont, Florida, and Barb (Brad) Menke of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Bryan (Heather Acuna) Baker of Orlando, Florida, Andy Baker of San Diego, California, Sarah Menke of Jasper, Indiana and Matthew (Lauren) Menke of Evansville, Indiana; one great-granddaughter, Briar Menke.

Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Boucher; sister, Joan Yetter; two brothers, Lawrence Grime, Jr. and Arden Grime.

“We shall miss the presence of the departed one, but we have with us the greatest consolation that in the morning of the resurrection, she shall come forth in the bright dawn of a better and an immortal life, where there shall be no more death and where all tears shall be wiped away.”

Private graveside funeral services for Isabelle Boucher will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 in Shiffler Cemetery, rural Bryan with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan.

Memorial contribution in the name of Isabelle Boucher may be given to the Bryan Senior Center, 1201 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com