Kaiser Hug (2020-2021)

Kaiser James Hug, the sweetest boy ever, left this earth peacefully, in his sleep on March 23, 2021. He was born on October 29, 2020 to Casey Hug and Courtney Richard. He was momma’s boy and daddy’s pride and joy.

Kaiser was the happiest baby. Our sweet baby boy was perfect in every way. He had a smile that lit up a room. He was his sister. Kylie Hug’s best brother ever. He loved everybody and was loved by so many, he will be in our hearts forever.

Kaiser is survived by his parents, Casey and Courtney; sister, Kylie; grandparents, Brad and Tamie Richard, Chris Backhaus and Steve Hoehn, Joan and Gene Rupp and Dan Hug; great grandparents, Russ and Peg Nickloy, Dave Hauer, Paul and Marilyn Hoehn, Phil and Melanie Surbey, Marilyn Richard, Thomas and Vivian Tucker and Gerald and Nancy Backhaus; aunts and uncles, Chris Hug, Travis Hug, Maggie Rupp, Genny Rupp, Jessie Rupp, Britani Smith, Lydia Smith, Wesley Taylor, Noah Taylor and Cody Hoehn.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Judie Hauer, great grandfather, Ronald Richard and great-great grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Kaiser.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Funeral services for Kaiser will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00-4:00 P.M. prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.