Isabelle “Izzy” Haas (1927 – 2023)

Isabelle “Izzy” Ruth Haas, age 95, of Delta, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born in Ottokee, Ohio on November 9, 1927 to the late Gaston and Edith (Artz) Sintobin. She attended Wauseon High School and on February 24, 1946, Isabelle would marry Carl Haas Sr and they would be blessed with 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2000.

She loved traveling with friends, playing shuffleboard and enjoying cards. Isabelle was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

She is survived by her children, Harold (Lynette) Haas of Perrysburg, Leslie (Debra) Haas of Delta, Barbara (Michael) Lichtenwald of Delta and Terry (Amy) Haas of Florida; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, sister in-law; Joy Sintobin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, William “Billy” Haas and Carl Haas Jr; siblings, Louise (McDonnall) Thayer, Charles Sintobin, Lynn Sintobin and Alice Myers and granddaughter, Jennifer Lichtenwald.

Friends may visit from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Isabelle’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

