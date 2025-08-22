Israel Lerma (1941 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident For Over 60 Years)

Israel G. Lerma, age 84 years of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 22, 1941 in General Teran, Mexico, the son of Patricio and Virginia (Gonzales) Lerma. He married Soila Davila on April 14, 1961, and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2024.

A resident of Archbold for over 60 years. He worked and retired from General Motors. He was a devoted man of God and loved Jesus with all his heart. He lived his life for Jesus and was a man who would do anything for anyone.

He was a very humble man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Israel loved spending time with family, especially watching his grandkids in their various sports and activities.

He loved attending Archbold football, basketball, and soccer games. Israel was also a big sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching THE Ohio State Buckeyes, Dallas Cowboys, and the Detroit Tigers which he watched until the day he passed. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State and the Team Up North friendly rivalry between the family.

He had a contagious laugh that brought smiles to everyone who was nearby. He was a member of Tempo Cristiano Assemblies of God for over 60 yrs where he was an active member and held many positions over the years but his favorite was being a part of the praise and worship team.

He loved to sing not only with the team but also singing specials when he had the chance. He loved going to Archbold McDonalds to have his morning coffee with all his retired friends. A hobby of his was doing body work and painting cars until he couldn’t anymore.

He is survived by his children, Israel Lerma Jr., Sam (Liz) Lerma, Daniel Lerma, Becky Haines, Eddie Lerma, Dorothy (Eli) Baer all of Archbold; grandchildren Israel (Megan) Lerma III, Frank (JoAnna) Lerma, Jarett( Brooke) Lerma, Ashley Haines, Jeremy (Kaitlyn) Lerma, Taylor Haines, Brittney Haines, Josiah Magallanes, Treven (Haley) Baer, Summer Baer, and Jamian Baer; Great grandchildren, Elijah Lerma, Caleb Lerma, Mason Gineman, Camreigh Woolace, and Jennex Haines, Laker Baer, Krew Baer; and siblings Ismael (Olga) Lerma of Wauseon OH Porfiro (Nelly) Lerma of Pharr Texas, Maria Lerma Edinburg, TX and Consepcion Lerma of Houston TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Soila; siblings Isiah Lerma, Isabel Melendez, Felipe Lerma, Arturo Lerma.

Services will be held on Monday August 25th at 11am at Templo Cristiano Assembly Of God in Archbold with Pastor Misael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may Call at the church on Sunday from 2-6 pm.

Short Funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.