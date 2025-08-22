Patricia Zimmerman (1938 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Patricia L. Zimmerman, age 87, of Delta, passed away peacefully at the University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday morning, August 20, 2025.

She was born in Toledo on April 15, 1938, to Herbert and Mildred (Gray) Zedlitz. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

On August 29, 1959, she married the late Andrew “Ike” Zimmerman. Patricia worked as a leasing consultant during her career and was known for her warm personality and dedication to those she served.

Beyond her work, Patricia lived a full and vibrant life. She enjoyed visiting the casino, vacationing at Mackinac Island in Michigan, and Walt Disney World in Florida; attending horse shows, where she also served as an announcer; and she was deeply involved in the 4-H program, making a lasting impact on countless young people.

Left to treasure her memory are her children, Michael (Kim) Zimmerman of Swanton, John (Tracy) Zimmerman of Delta, Judith Harrison of Delta, and Robert (Terri) Zimmerman of Toledo; nieces and nephew, Tina, Tamara, and Timothy; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Scott G. Harrison; brother, Ernest Zedlitz; sister-in-law, Naomi Zedlitz; nephew, Thomas Zedlitz; and former husband, Andrew “Ike” Zimmerman.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Interment will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy and asked to consider a memorial contribution to the family, care of John Zimmerman.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.