Izetta Badertscher (1928-2019)

Izetta (Ernsthausen) Taylor Badertscher, age 90, of Findlay, Ohio passed away on August 5, 2019 at Birchaven Village, Findlay. Izetta was born in Edcouch, Texas on December 15, 1928 to the late Ernest & Helen (Dierksheide) Ernsthausen.

A homemaker all her life, Izetta spent many years as a seamstress for the Delta Public Schools and provided daycare for local families. No one was a stranger to Izetta, with her constant smile and endless optimism.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom (Debi) Taylor of Delta; Deborah Pavlica of Henderson, NV; Agnes Frederick of Phoenix, AZ ; Ann (Rick) Merigold of Laguna Beach, CA; Mayme Jackson of Lakeside, AZ; grandchildren, Haley (Lawrence) Stephenson; Caitlyn (Max) Pavel; Preston, London & Colton Pavlica; Karlee, Conor & Riley Frederick; Scarlet & Raquel Jackson; two great grandsons; stepson, James (Georgia) Badertscher and stepdaughters, Rosemary (Milan) Larson and Marjorie Badertscher; sisters, Leona (George) Douglas and Rebekah (John) Ver Beek. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Aaron Taylor; second husband, Milton Badertscher; brothers, Robert, Orville & Delbert Ernsthausen; sisters, Lois and Viola Ernstausen and stepson Malcolm (Brenda) Badertscher.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until start of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Winameg Cemetery, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 43840. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

