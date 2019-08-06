Roger Clausen (1944-2019)

Roger D. Clausen, age 74, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his farm Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Morenci, MI on September 25, 1944 to the late Delmer Clausen and Rita (Erford) Clausen.

Roger married Darlene Filiere and together were blessed with three sons, Dale, Steven and Wade Clausen. He later married Doris “Janie” Montague and she preceded him in death on June 30, 1986. Roger served over 20 years as a Union Laborer with the Lathrop Company before retiring. He had a passion for attending auctions and was an Oak Shade Racing enthusiast every weekend with his friends.

Along with his parents and wife, Janie Clausen, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Ron and Alan Clausen and sister, Janet Gilbert. Roger is survived by his sons, Dale (Lama) Clausen of Delta, Steven (Angie) Clausen of Wauseon and Wade (Sharie) Clausen of Wauseon; brothers, Larry (Cathy) Clausen of Wauseon and Gene (Sue) Clausen of Delta; grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Conner, Beau, GiGi, Alina and Zoe Clausen.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Roger’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St, Lyons, Ohio 43533. Public interment will precede the service and take place at 9:30 AM on Friday at Lyons Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Dr., Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Lyons Christian Church in Roger’s memory.

