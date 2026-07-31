Ruth A. Thomas (1933 – 2026)

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(Fifth Grade Teacher At Edgerton & Montpelier)

Ruth A. Thomas, age 93, of Bryan, passed away Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance. Ruth was a teacher for 26 years.

She taught fifth grade her entire career, including five years in Montpelier and 21 years in Edgerton. She was a member of Bryan First Church of Christ and Williams County Retired Teachers Association.

She enjoyed card club, working crossword, sudoku and word search puzzles, and traveling all over the United States, including to Alaska and her favorite area, the Great Smoky Mountains. For over 40 years she vacationed and wintered in Florida.

Ruth was born on March 26, 1933, at home in Mark Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Leo R. and Audrey V. (Hastings) McClure. She was a 1951 graduate of Farmer High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University. Ruth married Leo F. Thomas in Edgerton on Aug. 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jef Frame) Thomas and son-in-law, Rick (Kristine) Hubert, both of Bryan, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; daughter, Cathy Jo Hubert; brothers, Richard and Leo Junior McClure; sisters, Virginia Hemingway and Helen Gordon; and her beloved dog, Winston.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Burial will follow at Yackee Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.