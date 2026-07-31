Eloise Sullivan (1943 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Swanton Resident; Avid Bird Lover)

Eloise Sullivan, 83, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Eloise was a devoted wife, mother, and Mamaw whose greatest joy in life was her family.

She shared a loving marriage with her husband, Tom Sullivan, and together they built a home filled with love, kindness, laughter, and cherished memories.

Her door and her heart were always open to those she loved. Whether through a phone call, a visit, or simply listening, she had a special way of making people feel cared for and never alone.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Tom Sullivan; her children: Todd (Lori) Sullivan, Pat (Kelly) Sullivan, Debbie (Jeff) Businger, and Jodi (Dean) Spade.

She was the proud grandmother of Sydney (Vince) Glass, Noah Sullivan, Payton (Caden), Irwin, Miranda Sullivan, Kaiden Sullivan, Jacob (Taylor) Businger, Allie Businger, Zach Businger, Clay Spade, Andrew Spade, and Ben Spade. Her grandchildren brought her immeasurable happiness, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Eloise was preceded in death by her mother, Louisa Roth; her sister, Fairy Parkins; and her brother, Harold Roth.

Eloise found joy in the simple gifts of life. She loved watching and caring for the birds in her yard, especially cardinals and hummingbirds, and found peace in their visits. She will be remembered for her caring heart, gentle spirit, quiet strength, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

She never missed an opportunity to check on someone she loved, offering encouragement, comfort, or simply reminding them they were thought of. Her kindness touched many lives, and the love she gave will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, July 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, with a luncheon to follow at St. Richard Catholic School.

Though she will be deeply missed, her love, wisdom, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org/donate.