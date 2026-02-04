Jack Myers (1958 – 2026)

(Graduate Of Delta High School)

Jack A. Myers, age 67, peacefully passed away under hospice care, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Wauseon on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, 2026.

He was born in Wauseon on Oct. 9, 1958, to the late James Myers and Lorinne (Decker) Myers.

Jack was a graduate of Delta High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1981.

On Sept. 9, 1995, Jack married Michelle R. Velliquette, and together they were blessed with three children: Sarah, Greg and Ellie.

Jack dedicated 39 years of service as a forklift operator with Johnson Controls, later Clarios, before his well-earned retirement. After retiring, he found great fulfillment in delivering meals to senior center families, a role that reflected his generous and caring spirit.

Jack enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time traveling with his wife. He was an enthusiastic sports fan who loved cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as supporting the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers. Above all else, Jack treasured his family, especially the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle Myers; children, Sarah (Chris) Shoemaker of Montpelier, Greg (Becca) Myers of Wauseon, and Ellie (Darrin) Elder of Toledo; grandchildren, Autumn Hasapes-Myers, Emmett Myers, Baelynn Myers, Tristan Shoemaker, Mason Shoemaker and Steven Knudson; sister-in-law, Melissa (Hiram) Crabtree; brother-in-law, Mike Barton; nephews, Evan (Cherith Brooks) Reichert, Adam Reichert and Dillon Crabtree; niece, Amanda Crabtree; and many loving family and friends.

A memorial service honoring Jack’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at noon at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Friends will be received prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. I

n lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy are encouraged to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.