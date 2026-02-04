Herman Hickman (1953 – 2026)

(Cherished Husband, Grandfather And Friend)

Herman M. Hickman, age 72, born Oct. 26, 1953, in Adrian, Mich., passed away unexpectedly at his home in Wauseon, Ohio, early Tuesday morning, Feb. 3, 2026.

Herman served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1973.

On June 15, 2000, he married the love of his life, Judy Coopersmith Hickman, who survives. Their marriage was marked by deep companionship and joy.

He found happiness in life’s simple pleasures: watching classic westerns, especially “Gunsmoke,” expanding his knowledge through the History Channel, perfecting his barbecue skills, and tending to his vegetable garden.

He and Judy enjoyed playing Skip-Bo together and faithfully attending church, activities that reflected the close bond they shared. He leaves behind a strong and loving family legacy.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Judy Hickman; his stepdaughter, Michelle (Rick) Baughey of Pleasant Lake, Mich.; and stepson, Micheal (Meg) Shepherd of Bowling Green, Ohio, with whom he shared many cherished memories. Herman was a devoted grandfather to Morgan Shepherd, Derrick Baughey, Vittorio Shepherd, Nichole (Justin) Fellers and Micheal J. Shepherd, and a proud great-grandfather to Adam Fellers, Cadence Fellers, Owen Baughey, Gabriella Baughey and Maddox Shepherd, who were truly the joys of his life.

Herman is also survived by his brothers, James (Pat) Hickman and John (Debbie) Hickman, and his sister, Judy Burton, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Hickman; his brother, Larry Hickman; and his brother-in-law, Bob Burton.

A memorial service celebrating Herman’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Swanton Church of the Nazarene, 315 W. Airport Highway, Swanton, Ohio 43558. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.