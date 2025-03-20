Jack Taylor (1927 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Jack Taylor, age 98, of Delta, passed away on March 12, 2025 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio at Flower Hospital in Sylvania.

Prior to his retirement he had worked for AT&T Ohio Bell for 38 years, then worked for the Brandywine Corporation in Florida.

Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 9, 1927, the son of Frank and Ruth (Whittinghill) Taylor. He married Beverly Rogers, and she preceded him death.

Jack was an Army Veteran of World War II. He was a member of the Adams Conservation Club and had participated in competitive shooting and Camp Perry for many years.

Surviving is his daughter, Lucinda (Richard) Valentine of Delta; grandchildren Robin and Tammie; great-grandchildren Jacquelyn Rose Taylor, Christian Valentine and Daryl Titsworth; and several great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, son William Taylor and several siblings.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life was held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the Hope Church in Delta. Interment was in Toledo Memorial Park.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Hope Church’s Children’s Activities. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.