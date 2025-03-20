Evelyn Hardy (1927 – 2025)

(1945 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Evelyn Jeanette Hardy, age 98, a resident of Fountain Park in Bryan, Ohio, passed away on March 19, 2025. Evelyn was born in Northwest Township, Williams County on Feb. 5, 1927, the daughter of Harley and Ada (Dean) Butler. She married Carlton Hardy on Oct. 12, 1947, and he survives.

Mrs. Hardy was a 1945 graduate of Bryan High School. She was employed at the Ohio State University Education Placement Office in Columbus and later at the former Bryan Handle Company from 1946-1953.

She was hired by the Williams County Board of Elections and served as Deputy or Director from 1969 until her retirement in 1990.

Mrs. Hardy was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Open Hearts and Serendipity Circles.

She was also a member of the former Progressive Study Club. Mrs. Hardy had volunteered at the welcome desk at the Bryan Hospital, logging more than 2,000 hours of service.

In addition to her husband Carlton, Evelyn Hardy is survived by a son, Kent Hardy of Bryan, a daughter, Beth (Philip) Clarke of Lone Tree, Colorado; five grandchildren, Brandi (Douglas) Shaw of Dallas, Georgia, Ryan (Joy) Hardy of Douglasville, Georgia, Caleb (Samantha) Hardy of Bryan, Alyson Goodman of Denver, Colorado, Ethan Goodman of Denver, Colorado; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Shaw, Mary Shaw and Elizabeth “Charlie” Hardy.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald D. Butler and Robert E. Butler and a sister Mary L. Boysen.

Visitation for Evelyn J. Hardy will be held Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the church beginning at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Private interment was made at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorials in the name of Evelyn J. Hardy may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.