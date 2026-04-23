Jacob “Jake” Pfalzgraf (1983 – 2026)

(Life Defined By Loyalty & Humor)

Jacob James Pfalzgraf, known to most as Jake, passed away on April 18, 2026, at the age of 42, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on September 17, 1983, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Jake lived a life defined by loyalty, humor, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.

Jake graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2002 and went on to earn his degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2007. Even before finishing college, he began working at the Menards Distribution Center in Eau Claire in 2003, balancing work and school with the kind of determination that would come to define him.

After graduation, he transitioned to full time at Menards and entered their Management Trainee Program, a path that eventually brought him to the Distribution Center in Holiday City, Ohio at the beginning of 2012. He made his home in West Unity, Ohio, though his heart never strayed far from Wisconsin.

Jake was devoted to his family, his friends, and the Green Bay Packers, often making the drive back to Wisconsin for visits and weekend trips with the boys, including several Packer games.

He was also a loyal Minnesota Twins fan, a lifelong professional wrestling enthusiast with an impressive collection of memorabilia and a passion for traveling to events, and more recently, a golfer finding his way around the course.

His sense of humor and authenticity drew people to him wherever he went, and he maintained strong relationships throughout his life. Friends have described him as not only a friend but a brother, someone who acted as their biggest fan while still keeping them grounded. He was determined to be kind to and protective of everyone he encountered, especially the underdog.

Jake’s pursuit of Christ led him to a stronger commitment when he joined St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio. He displayed his faith every day of his battle with cancer, drawing strength from Scripture, especially several verses from Isaiah and Romans 10:9-13.

Jake is survived by his father, Bill Pfalzgraf; his mother, Ethne (Benson) Pfalzgraf; his sister, Jana (Ty) Hamland; and his brother, Billy (Ellyn) Pfalzgraf, as well as his nieces Maren Hamland, Reagan Pfalzgraf and Ruby Pfalzgraf, and his nephews Soren Hamland and Riker Pfalzgraf.

Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. A second visitation will take place at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Friday, May 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2026, Father Joseph Kumar Mayakuntla will officiate, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers or mementos, it was Jake’s wish that any gifts be donated in his name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences and guest register may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com. Jake’s obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by his family. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Jake’s family.