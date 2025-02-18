Jacqueline “Jackie” Zeigler (1953 – 2025)

(Member Of Revelation Rock Church In Pettisville)

Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Zeigler, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away late Friday night, February 14, 2025 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born in Wauseon on September 3, 1953 to the late James P. Goldsmith Sr. and Virginia (Baum) Goldsmith.

Jackie was a 1971 graduate of Wauseon High School. On November 11, 1972 she married Terry Zeigler, who survives. For many years she served in the communities of Delta and Wauseon in the banking profession.

Jackie first started off her career with Farmers and Merchants in Delta and later with First Federal in Wauseon, before retiring.

Her affectionate smile and outgoing personality always were a welcoming embrace for customers and friends alike.

Jackie was a past member of Oasis Church in Wauseon and currently with Revelation Rock Church in Pettisville; where she was active in both as a Sunday school teacher and involved in many other church activities.

Anyone that knew Jackie also knew that she enjoyed decorating for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and any other holiday or occasion. Another love of hers was arts and crafts.

She was known as Fulton County’s Grandma because of her enjoyment of sharing love and excitement with children. Most of all Jackie loved her family, children and grandchildren, always supporting them in any way she could.

She is survived by her loving sons, Casey (Carol) Zeigler of Grove City, OH and Jarred (Lindy) Zeigler of Wauseon; sisters, Jill (Phil) Roth, Josie (Dave) Crisman and Bonnie (Lonnie) Krauss-Wyse; brother, John P. Goldsmith; grandchildren, Presley, Brooklyn and Brogan Zeigler. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother, James P. Goldsmith Jr.

Friends and family may visit from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Revelation Rock Church, P.O Box 14, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Ave, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 in her memory.

