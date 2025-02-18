Myrna Wyse (1946 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Myrna Wyse, 78 years old of Archbold, passed away on February 15th 2025, at StoryPoint Memory Care in Waterville, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Myrna was born on October 6, 1946, to Arthur and Evelyn Rubash in Phoenix, Arizona. She was one of five children and is survived by brothers, Bobby Rubash and Jimmy Rubash, both of Wickenburg, Arizona.

Myrna grew up in Wickenburg, Arizona where she first met future husband, Karlin Wyse. After graduation from high school, she attended Durham Business School in Phoenix and then worked at Motorola examining computer chips under a microscope.

On June 1, 1968, Myrna married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Karlin Wyse. On June 15, 1971, Myrna and Karlin had a daughter Kimberly (Nicholas) Frank and then 11 years later on October 18, 1982, they had another daughter, Melissa (Asish) Thakkar.

In August of 1972 they moved to Archbold, Ohio from Phoenix, Arizona. Myrna worked at Beatrice Frozen Specialties and later at Lugbill Supply Center. She also worked 25 years as a crossing guard for the Archbold Police Department.

This by far was her favorite job because of her love for children. She enjoyed hearing about their school days and life adventures.

She also had a love for animals where stray cats seemed to find her wherever and the Archbold squirrels indulged in the bags of peanuts she shared with them.

Myrna and her family attended Archbold United Methodist Church where she became a member and helped with the youth and other committees.

She always made her famous sugar cookies for the Parlor Auction which were always a great hit for everyone bidding on them.

Myrna loved her four grandchildren very much and enjoyed being with them. Her grandchildren, Landon Frank, Logan Thakkar, Libby Thakkar and Lincoln Thakkar spent many hours playing with Grandma and getting spoiled with hugs, kisses, and special treats. Myrna had many friends throughout her life and alongside them special memories were made.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn, her brother, Billy Rubash, sister-in-law, Erlene Rubash, and sister, Wilma Burnham.

“When someone passes, people ask, ‘Why did God take them?’ A better question would be ‘Why did God give them to us?’ What did we do to deserve their love, their joy, the sweet moments we shared?” Thank you, Myrna, sweetheart, mom, grandma and friend for these wonderful moments and gifts.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 21 from 3pm until 7pm at Archbold United Methodist Church. Reverend Mary Kay will be officiating the funeral service on Saturday, February 22, at the church, beginning at 11am. There will be an interment service at Archbold Cemetery at 10a preceding the funeral service.

www.ShortFuneralHome.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.