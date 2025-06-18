James Batdorf (1948 – 2025)

(1967 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

James Batdorf, age 76, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away, Monday, June 16, 2025 at his residence.

James began his career as a telephony technician with GTE and retired from Verizon with 40 plus years of service.

He had served on the Williams County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. James was happiest working on cars and he had a soft spot for animals.

James was born on October 11, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Earl J. and Gloria V. (Dahl) Batdorf. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1967 and attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

James is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Batdorf, of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Aleasha, Allesandra, Alexis and Logan; his sister, Ann (Howard) Vreeland, of Marco Island, Florida; brothers, Richard (Loraine) Batdorf, of Naples, Florida and Tom Batdorf; nieces and nephew, Keith (Mandy) Vreeland, Vanessa (Brett) Jacobs, Amy (Bob Davis) Batdorf and Amanda (Brent) Batdorf-Hooper and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Megan Batdorf.

James will be laid to rest at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in a private service with his family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to any Humane Society. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Batdorf family.

