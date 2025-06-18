Sherman Sparks (1939 – 2025)

Sherman David Sparks, age 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on June 17, 2025, in his home, under the care of Heartland Hospice. Sherman worked for Haas Door for many years.

Sherman was born on June 7, 1939, to Isaac and Ella Mae (Hildreth) Sparks. He graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1957. He married Rita (Youtzy) on July 14, 1962. Sherman served his country as a member of the United States Army.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Todd Sparks of Chesterfield; and a special aunt, Colleen Borck of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his son, Tim; parents; one brother; and two sisters.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Private inurnment will take place by his son, Tim, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.