James Bechstein (1955 – 2024)

(Graduated From Delta High School)

James Dale Bechstein, age 69, of Swanton, passed away Saturday morning, June 1, 2024, under hospice care at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon, where he was a recent resident.

Jim was born in Wauseon on January 28, 1955 and was one of four children to the late Dale K. Bechstein and Donelda (Bender) Bechstein.

Shortly after graduating from Delta High School, he worked full-time as a dump truck operator with his father at the family business; Bechstein & Sons Trucking and Excavating. Jim would later serve in the same capacity with Viking Truck Lines before retiring.

His fondest hobbies included watching football, cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns, enjoying a good action movie, and listening to country music. Jim is survived by his children, Mikal (Kristi) Bechstein, Hope Cox, and Bryan (Andrea) Bechstein; sister, Julie (Brian) McQuillin; brothers, Steven (Linda) Bechstein, and Thomas (Carol) Bechstein; grandson, Gabriel Bechstein and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donelda on December 23, 2021; father, Dale on September 4, 2023; and infant sister, Linda Sue Bechstein.

In honoring Jim’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude Children’s Research, The Diabetes Foundation, or The American Heart Association in his memory.

