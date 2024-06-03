Paige Coressel (1999 – 2024)

(Archbold High School Graduate)

Paige Alexandra Coressel, age 25, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by her family and many people that she touched and inspired. She was born on April 9, 1999 to Amy (Hernandez) Bullano in Defiance, Ohio.

Paige graduated from Archbold High School and Four County Career Center where she focused on interior design. She won the FCCLA Award for fashion during high school.

She was also in ROTC at Springfield High School in Holland. Paige was a multi-talented artist with focuses on film, fine art, graphic design, special effects make-up and tattoo art. Most recently she won best Indie Narrative and Best Horror Movie for 8 & HalFilm Awards.

Above all of her talents and accomplishments, most important to her was her son, Jude – he was the love of her life. Her family will honor her legacy and remember her for her loving, wild spirit that was also kind, compassionate and fearless.

She is survived by her mom, Amy Bullano; son, Jude Coressel; siblings, Zoë Bullano, Dante Bullano and Logan Bullano; grandparents, Oscar (Margie) Hernandez and Martha Coressel and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by Denny Coressel.

A Memorial of Her Life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help establish a college fund for Paige’s son, Jude Coressel; c/o: Amy Bullano.

