James Case (1948-2020)

James H. Case, age 72, of Delta, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Tecumsch, Michigan on June 10, 1948 to the late Earl Case and Luella (Joseph) Case, who survives.

He was united in marriage on October 13, 2001 to Suzanne (Born) Gillen and together they raised 11 children. Jim was a tool & die maker working for Inteva out of Adrian, Michigan retiring in 2018. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed playing volleyball, bowling and playing on the Church softball team. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sue; mother, Luella (Joseph) Evans; children, Aaron (Pokey) Case; Beth (Jon) Roty; Dawn Reed; Jennifer (Aaron) Kardatzke; Joshua (Mudd) Case; Joel (Michelle) Case; Jennifer (Jeff) Mazurowski; Johanna (Chris) Puckett; Jonathan (Barbara) Gillen; Jeremy (Kelsey) Gillen; Joshua Johnson; 36 grandchildren and sister, June Owens.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel,5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 3 to 8 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 where those attending are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six foot distancing. Funeral services for James will be private for the family with interment following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta, OH.