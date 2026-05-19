Mark D. Steward, Sr. (1954 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Mark Douglas Steward, Sr., age 71, of Delta, passed away in his home on May 18, 2026. Mark worked for BP Refinery in Toledo for 42 years.

Mark was born on Oct. 21, 1954, in Toledo, to the late Harry Arthur and Betty Kathryn (Stevenson) Steward. He graduated from Sylvania High School in 1972.

Mark married the love of his life, Debra “Debbie” (Turner) on June 13, 1973. Mark loved music, drag racing, and the Detroit Tigers. Above all, Mark loved his family.

Mark is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Mark D. Steward, Jr. of Fayette; son, Brian (Bonnie) Steward, Sr. of Delta; grandson, Brian C. Steward, Jr.; brother, Chuck Steward; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry Arthur Steward, Jr.; and brother, James Steward.

A private committal service will take place at the Winameg Cemetery, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Steward family.