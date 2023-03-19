Norma “Toots” Kurth (1936-2023)

Norma Jean “Toots” Kurth, age 86, of Wauseon and formerly of Delta, passed away at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Friday evening, March 17, 2023.

She was born in Toledo to Erwin F. Plassman and Augusta (Rosebrock) Plassman on June 25, 1936. Norma graduated from Wauseon High School in 1953.

On May 26, 1956, she married the late James A. Kurth and together were blessed with four children, Kay, Kerri, Rodney and Bradley.

Norma worked 28 years for Pilliod Cabinet Company in Swanton and later 19 years with Walmart as a greater before retiring.

Some of her fondest hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and enjoying the gameshow channel.

Norma also was a sports enthusiast, always supporting her Detroit Tigers and Golden State Warriors.

She is survived by her children, Kay (Colonel) Murray, Kerri Simon, Rodney (Karen) Kurth and Bradley Kurth; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Kurth on July 6, 1997; brothers, Otis W. Plassman, Vernon Plassman and Victor Plassman and sister, Donna June Plassman.

Friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating her life will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Kerri Simon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com