James “Jim” Coolman (1943-2020)

James E. Coolman, 77, of Montpelier passed away Thursday evening at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Adrian, Michigan to Everett L. and Valorus (Grimm) Coolman. Jim graduated from Edon High School in 1961. On September 12, 1998 he married Peggy J. (Tracht) Pollick and she survives.

He retired from the Tool and Dye department at Winzeler’s Stamping in Montpelier after 23 years. Jim loved his dogs Precious and Niki. In his free time, he enjoyed fixing up John Deere’s, fishing, NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim was a member of the Montpelier Moose.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Peggy Coolman; children Jimmy Coolman of Montpelier, Christine (Billy) Summers of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Greg (Sonya) Coolman of Fort Wayne, Kimberly Mosier of Montpelier and Richard L. Pollick II of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Marissa (Brian) Ulrich, Zac (Renee) Wiseman, Jack Summers, Michael Coolman, Felicia Harris, Robert Rigby, Josh Rigby, James Rigby, Dustin (Alicia) Mosier, Brock Mosier, Brandon Mosier, Aidan Pollick, Madison McAlister; eleven great grandchildren; brother Larry (Susie) Coolman of Beaverton, Michigan and sister-in-law Cindy Coolman of Villas, Florida.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Michelle McAlister and brothers Lamoin “Skip” Coolman and Delbert Nusbaum.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 1-4pm at the Arrow Head Lodge at Lake Seneca. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association

