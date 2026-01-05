James “Jim” Cummins (1970 – 2025)

(1989 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

James M. “Jim” Cummins, age 55, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.

Jim worked in shipping and quality control at Power Train Components and had previously worked at the Ohio Art Company.

He was a talented artist, enjoyed surfing the internet, using virtual reality and shopping. He loved buying gifts for friends and family. He was also a big Chicago Bears fan.

James M. Cummins was born November 28, 1970, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of LaMar W. and Margaret C. (Cahill) Cummins. Jim was a 1989 graduate of Bryan High School and earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northwest State Technical College in 1993.

Jim is survived by his mother, Margie Cummins, of Bryan; sister, Beth (Adam) Roberts, of Oregon, OH; nephews, Seth (Bilha) Roberts, of Oregon, OH, Kolby Roberts, of Dundee, MI, Kyle Roberts, of Waldron, MI, and Kaden Cummins, of Huntington, IN; special lifelong friends, Steve and Vicky Moore, of Bryan and his special care-givers and friends at Grand Rapids Care Center, Grand Rapids, OH.

He was preceded in death by his father, LaMar Cummins: brothers, CWO3 Daniel Goeltzenleuchter and Christopher Cummins; sister-in-law, Aundrea Cummins and niece, Annaliese Makinna Cummins.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with his cousin, Troy Cummins officiating. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Shiffler Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 West 3rd Street, Grand Rapids, OH 43522 or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.