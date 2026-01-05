Lavon “Woody” Stomm (1955 – 2026)

(Bryan Resident)

Lavon R. “Woody” Stomm, age 70, of Bryan and a long time resident of Butler, IN passed away Sunday morning, January 4, 2026, at his home.

Woody was a long-time farmer and also drove truck for Sudden Service. He was a member of the Columbia Church of Christ, a passionate IU and Indianapolis Colts fan, enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He was a gifted athlete. He was a pitcher in men’s fast pitch softball. He played in a league in Coldwater, MI where they won the District championship and he was named MVP, and in a league in Fort Wayne where his team won the state championship. More recently, he loved watching his grandchildren play in all their sports contest.

Lavon R. Stomm was born February 16, 1955, in Montpelier, OH, the son of Lowell Lee and Ruby Irene (Fee) Stomm. He married Cindy Lou Forrester on May 18, 1973, in Angola, IN, and she survives.

Lavon is also survived by his daughter, Tina (Bret) Tropp, of Hudson, IN; grandchildren, Kerstinn (Ivan) Zoluaga, of Fort Riley, KS, Woody (Emily) Riha, of Pretty Lake, IN, Kollienn (Robert) Chapman, of LaGrange, IN and Logan (Grace) Tropp, of Ashley, IN; great grandchildren, Gannon, Landon, Lola, Remington, Livia, Camila, Savannah, Isla and Oaklynn; sister, Linda (Larry) Thompson, of Muncie, IN; brother, Charlie (Teresa) Stomm, of Angola, IN and his brother and sisters-in-law, Vickie Forrester, Kerry Forrester, Treena Taylor and Kriss Forrester. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Lavon’s life will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Columbia Church of Christ, 14832 County Road 1-50, Edon, OH 43518, with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Williams County EMS.