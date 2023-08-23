Rex Rosendaul (1944 – 2023)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Rex Steven Rosendaul, age 78, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Bryan, OH, passed away on July 5, 2023 at Liana Memory Care in Sarasota.

Rex was a 1962 graduate of Bryan High School. During his work career he had worked as a draftsman for the Ohio Art Company and a manufacturing engineer at General Motors in Defiance, OH. He retired in 2007.

Rex was a car enthusiast. He attended car shows throughout the tri-state area and was awarded many trophies for his 1958 Chevy Impala.

Rex was a man of many talents, including rebuilding cars, woodworking, and the ability to fix just about anything.

Rex Rosendaul was born on August 26, 1944 in Defiance, OH. He was the son of Ray and Helen (Glover) Rosendaul. On July 17,1965 he married Nancy Smith.

Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Edith (Doug) Stiltner, of Bryan, OH and one son, Matt (Christine) Rosendaul, of Crawford, TN. Two sisters, Madelon (Chuck) Salsbury of Bryan, OH and Patti Dohm of Bryan, OH. Two brothers, Stewart (Sally) Rosendaul of Bryan, OH and Chris (Marcy) Rosendaul of Bryan, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Jim. Rex also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice. Tidewell Foundation, 3550 South Tamiami Trail,

Sarasota, FL 34239.

To sign the online guest book or leave condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.