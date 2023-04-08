James “Jim” Ruffer (1927-2023)

James “Jim” Ruffer, age 95, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Hillside Country Living.

He was born on July 24, 1927 to Earl Ruffer and Helen Leupp in Stryker, Ohio.

He graduated from Stryker High School in 1945. He was a US Navy Veteran in WWII, proudly serving his country.

After returning home from the service, he purchased a milk truck and had a milk route for several years for Swift and Company, Defiance, Ohio.

He was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Stryker American Legion Post, Evansport Fox Hunters Club, and Brush Creek Horseshoe Club.

He was also a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church, where he had served on the Board of Directors and several committees.

He enjoyed playing for Frank Sawmill’s softball team. He loved the Detroit Tigers, horseshoe pitching, fishing, dancing, and bowling; but mostly, he loved his family and spending time with them.

On December 1, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mildred “Midge” (Rittenhouse) Ruffer, who preceded him in death in 1995.

A few years after her death, he started seeing a very special lady, Marcella Henry, with whom they shared many years of happiness and memories, and she survives.

Jim leaves behind two sons and one daughter, Donald (Mary) Ruffer of Stryker, Michael Ruffer of West Unity, and Lisa (Scott) John of West Unity. He is also survived by grandchildren, Stacy (Kara) Ruffer, Errin (Ashley) Ruffer, Alex (Chiara) Ruffer, Amos (Jean Tsai) Ruffer, Travis (Lisa) Mulligan, Tiffany (Jason) Hattemer, Joshua (Kayla) Ruffer, Brandon John and Shawn (Alex Fernandez) Spires; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Smith; sister-in-law, Mert Ruffer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; siblings, Eugene Ruffer, Jack Ruffer, and Jane Stuckey; and a very special friend, Dwight “Smitty” Smith, who was like a brother to him.

The family will receive guests on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Stryker United Methodist Church from 3pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the church at 11am, with Pastor Alex Ruffer and Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Burial services will follow at the Evansport Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Stryker American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Methodist Church, Stryker American Legion, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Comforting messages of support may be given to Jim’s family by visiting www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Ruffer family.