James “Jim” Shellenberger (1934 – 2025)

James “Jim” Edward Shellenberger, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday night, July 25, 2025 at Hillside Country Living Nursing home, rural Bryan, Ohio.

Jim was born October 28, 1934 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Edward G. and Mattie (Miller) Shellenberger. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Bryan High School.

He was a United States Army veteran of the post-World War II occupation of Germany. He married Peggy J. Hutchison and she survives.

He spent many years farming on his family’s farm. Jim was employed with GM for 33 years as a Lab Metallurgist. He was an auto auction driver near Montpelier for over a decade after General Motors.

Jim was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, Bryan, Ohio and Pheasants Forever.

Jim also enjoyed walleye and perch fishing at Lake Erie, ice fishing for crappie at Hamilton Lake, family summer driving vacation trips, yearly deer hunting in Wyoming, and elk hunting in New Mexico.

Jim was also a FAA licensed pilot. His passions also included spending time at Clear Lake with his family and woodworking.

Survivors include, his wife, Peggy J. Shellenberger, his five sons, Michael James (Barbara Rosebrock) Shellenberger, of Bryan, Ohio, Timothy Jay Shellenberger, of Lake Lure, North Carolina, Jeffrey Lynn (Terence Miller) Shellenberger, of Begur, Spain, David Edward (Kelly Browning) Shellenberger, of Belgrade, Montana, Matthew Charles (Christina Scott) Shellenberger, of Powell, Ohio. Five grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, Tricia, Samuel, Timothy (T.J.). Nieces and nephews, Barb, Beth, Steve, Corie, Jane, Carol.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Patricia Yoder and Beverly Miller and his niece, Karen Bonfiglio.

Public graveside funeral service and interment will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Brown Cemetery, Center Twp., Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Bill Holsopple will officiate. Family and members of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren are invited to a fellowship meal, sharing and a time of celebration of Jim’s life following the graveside services, at Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lick Creek Church of the Brethren or Pheasants Forever.

Online condolences and guest registry may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Shellenberger family.