James Lowe, Jr. (1951-2021)

James O. Lowe, Jr., age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hillside Country Living with his family by his side.

Jim was born July 26, 1951 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of James O. and Lulu J. (Ames) Lowe, Sr. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1969 and participated in both band and the golf team, both of which played a major role in his life.

After graduating from Adrian College, he joined the family insurance business, Lowe’s Brothers Insurance. After 26 years in the insurance business, he followed various employment opportunities before retiring in 2016.

Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a lifelong member of Orchard Hills Country Club, Bryan Rotary Club where he was also a Paul Harris Fellow and served as a foreman during the building of the Imagination Station.

Some of Jim’s happiest moments were found on the golf course with family and friends and listening to live music. He also enjoyed many adventures exploring National Parks, sailing the Caribbean, and rafting out West.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kristine R. (Kerr) Lowe; his children, Lauren (Tyler) Crites and Alex (Helen) Lowe; grandchildren, Karson, Kaylynn and Parker and his sister, Jane Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial celebrating Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or to the family for a future memorial contribution to the Bryan Parks and Rec. Department.

