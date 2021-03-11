John Schuman (1950-2021)

John D. Schuman, 70, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday afternoon at his home. He was born on October 25, 1950 in Toledo to Donald David and Eva Grace (Hand) Schuman. John graduated from Montpelier High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. On February 26, 1977 he married Tammy L. Rockey in Montpelier and she survives.

John worked as a machinist and machine builder at Mohawk Tool until its closing in 1991, then at Hause Machine until his retirement in 2017. He served as a fireman on the Montpelier Fire Department for many years.

John was a member of the American Legion, the Montpelier Moose and the Jaycee’s. He enjoyed vacationing with his grandchildren, and just being with his grandchildren at sporting events. Many great times were had at their poolside, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tammy; daughters Erika (AJ) Lautzenheiser of Edon and Crystal Schuman of Montpelier; grandchildren Sean, Zayd, Kiara, Kyrin and Kolden; siblings Donna Scott of Oregon, Ohio and Teddy (Amy) Huston of West Unity; in-laws Jim and Kay Rockey; sisters-in-law Pam (Tim) Pawlowicz of Montpelier and Debbie (Jon) Hull of Montpelier; many nieces and nephews; special dogs Toki and Lucy; and many close friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donn Schuman and brother-in-law John Scott.

Services for John will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.