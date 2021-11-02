James Mattin (1936-2021)

James R. Mattin, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31,2021, at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Swanton on August 13, 1936 to the late Clyde and Jessie (Peabody) Mattin. Jim attended Delta High School and later would marry the love of his life, Nancy Young on September 3, 1955.

He worked in shipping for Markey Bronze for 44 years before retiring. Some of Jim’s fondest hobbies included watching many sports including football, basketball and baseball and of course cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes.

He also loved caring for his lawn with his John Deer equipment, attending tractor pulls, enjoying the Fulton County Fair and supporting the Chevy drivers in NASCAR.

Jim will always be remembered for keeping his vehicles and equipment manicured and in top shape. Most of all Jim loved sharing time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy; daughters, Marcia Mattin of Wauseon; Diane (Dan) Edgar of Kentwood, MI; son, Kevin (Dawn) Mattin of Swanton; brother, Richard (Doris) Mattin; grandchildren, Joshua (Mindy) Edgar of Alto, MI; Jason (Jen) Edgar of Rockford, MI; Jessica (Paul) Bernal Jr. of Wauseon; Corey Mattin of Swanton; great grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Dylan, Devon and Dawson.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 or Swanton Valley Care Center, 401 W. Airport Hwy, Swanton, Ohio 43515.

