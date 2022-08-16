James Pursel (1952-2022)

James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel.

Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate, Associate of Applied Business in Accounting, and an Associate of Technical Studies in Recreational Diving Management from Northwest Technical College.

A devout Catholic, Jim practiced his faith and proudly served in the Knights of Columbus for nearly 30 years, as a Third and Fourth Degree Knight.

His proudest accomplishments, being a father to his two boys and a grandfather to Hannah. Jim lived vicariously through the life and experiences of his eldest son.

Jim cherished the large, international family he belonged to and the time spent together. On the land, in the air, or under the water, Jim lived a full life marching to the beat of his drum and the sounds of the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett and Barefoot Man wearing his cut-offs, short sleeves and flip

flops.

Many will miss his sense of humor, quirky comments, vast knowledge, thoughtfulness, and willingness to lend a hand.

His son will greatly miss hearing [repeated] stories, dad jokes and the “ya done good kid” praise which came unexpectedly or during special moments in life.

Jim is survived by his son, Christopher (Brandi) Pursel of Cary, North Carolina; his brother Steven (Lisa) Pursel; sisters, Odette Banister, Shari (Eric) Zimmerman, Deb Oswald; sister-in-law, Debra (Richard) Pursel; many nieces and nephews; and one granddaughter, Hannah Pursel.

Jim is preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig; brother, Richard Pursel; brother-in-law, Les Banister; and his parents. Carol DeVault of Stryker, Ohio, is the mother of his children.

Visitation for Jim will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, Ohio. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Todd

Dominique officiating. Burial will be at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery afterward. A luncheon will follow at St. Caspar Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a memorial contribution be given to the Fisher House Foundation or give a blood donation. https://donate.fisherhouse.org/ | https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

To sign the online register, send condolences or read Jim’s expanded obituary, please visit www.grisierfh.com .