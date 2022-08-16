Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)

Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio.

He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.

Dahrel married Betty A. Grosjean, who passed away in 2007. Along with farming, Dahrel owned and operated the auto repair shop known as Dahrel’s Repair Shop in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

He often found enjoyment in collecting tractors, fishing, bow hunting and riding his snowmobile and motorcycle.

He is survived by his children, Lynette (Tom) Oliver, Machel (Matthew) McGilvery, Melissa Anderson, Sandra (Ed) Metzger and Steve Strickland; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Betty Sams, Dahrel was preceded in death by his daughters, Sharon Benschoter and Janet Ludwig and sisters, Dorothy Whipple, Bernadine Meech and Phyllis Ross.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 to 12:00 Noon with a funeral service following and beginning at 12:00 Noon on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 140, Maumee, Ohio 43537 in his memory.