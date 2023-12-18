James Stewart (1954 – 2023)

(Former EMT With Fulton County Transport)

James E. Stewart, age 69, of Wauseon, was welcomed into the house of his Lord on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio on September 26, 1954 to the late Rev. James K. Stewart and Virginia (Smith) Stewart. Jim graduated from Holgate High School in 1973.

On March 17, 1978 he was joined in marriage to Connie J. Onweller and together shared 45 loving years together; while being blessed with four sons, Brandon, Kyle, Troy and Aaron.

Jim was employed for over 30 years at Sauder Woodworking. He later served as an EMT with Fulton County Transport for 21 years and Christian Books and Such in Wauseon for several more before finishing his working career at Steve’s Carry Out in Wauseon.

Jim was well known for his musical talent, including being an accomplished piano player and singer. His talent allowed him to record five albums and perform at many venues.

Jim also had a passion for electric trains, sharing his displays with family and friends. Other hobbies included camping, listening to gospel music, and supporting his grandchildren in their various sports and activities.

Jim’s love of the Green Bay Packers was evident and well known, whether attending games in person or cheering them on from afar.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Stewart; sons, Brandon (Colleen) Stewart of Delta, Kyle (Angela) Stewart of Wauseon, Troy (Cassie) Stewart of Wauseon and Aaron (Brittany) Stewart of Wauseon; sister, Joy Stewart of Wauseon; grandchildren, Maggie (Ryan) Leu, Zac Stewart, Emalee (T.J) LeJeune, Krew, Hailey, Hayden, Hunter, Aubree, A.J and Ava Stewart; great grandson, Oliver Leu.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, David Stewart.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM -8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Jim will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beulah Winameg Church, 11637 Co Rd 10-2, Delta, OH 43515. Pastors Jack Tibbets and Bruce Perry will be officiating. Private family interment at Winameg Cemetery will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers and support of Jim’s love of Christmas, the family asks those attending the visitation to bring an ornament to share on the Christmas Tree, which will be present at the funeral home.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, 6910 Airport Hwy, Holland, Ohio 43528 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to his family.