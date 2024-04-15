Jamy Shaffer (1973 – 2024)

(Attended Dad’s Place In Bryan)

Jamy L. Shaffer, age 50, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Jamy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton where he was a lector and member of the choir and attended Dad’s Place in Bryan.

He was a bank teller at the Hicksville Bank in Edgerton for 15 years. Jamy was an actor in community theater, particularly active with the Hicksville Village Players and Dinner Detective Murder Mystery in Fort Wayne.

Jamy Lynn Shaffer was born on July 10, 1973, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Alden R. and Sharon L (Swary) Shaffer. He was a 1992 graduate of Edgerton High School and had attended The Ohio State University, Bowling Green State University, and Indiana/Purdue at Fort Wayne.

Jamy is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Shaffer, of Hicksville, Ohio, Chad (Cynthia Moore) Shaffer, of Edgerton; two sisters, Christina Davis, of Bryan and Charnel (Richard) Hazelton, of Edgerton; twelve nieces and nephews, Shelby, Joshua, Elizabeth, Alex, Alyssa, Noah, Sydney, Kyli, Chloe, Kyndal, Rikkelle, and Richie. He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Zachary Shaffer and his beloved dog, Nala.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of Jamy’s life will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Dad’s Place, 216 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Hicksville Village Players or St. Mary Catholic Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com