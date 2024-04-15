Richard Martin (1954 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Richard A. Martin, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at his home. Ric was a union electrician who worked in various business throughout the area.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working around the house on projects and was a handyman that could fix anything.

Richard was born on September 16, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Bryce and Marilyn (Garey) Martin. He married Belinda A. Flanagan on October 22, 2010 in Bryan and she survives.

Ric is also survived by his sons, Joshua Martin, of Toledo and Christopher (Nicole) Martin, of Perrysburg; stepchildren, Emma Flanagan and Brian Fierro, both of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Olivia Martin and Norah Goad and a sister, Jan (Gary) Blasky, of Ellijay, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Ric’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Those wishing to leave a memorial to honor Ric are asked to consider the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.