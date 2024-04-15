Loman Radabaugh (1927 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Edon High School)

Loman Robert Radabaugh, 96, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Saturday April 13, 2024 at Fairlawn Haven. He was born on December 29, 1927, in Blakeslee, Ohio to John W. and Martha J (Held) Radabaugh.

Loman graduated from Edon High School and went on to work at LaChoy/Conagra for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 70. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, where he served as a eucharistic minister and lector.

Loman was an avid bowler and participated in numerous leagues until the age of 92. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, with a special love for the Detroit Tigers.

As a member of the Archbold Knights of Columbus, he actively participated in various events, including the K of C fish frys.

Loman is survived by his brother Cletus Radabaugh (Mary Lou) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Borton) and brothers Eugene (Laurabell), Ralph, Marvin (Evelyn), and Leon (Pat).

Visitation hours will be held at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service starting at 7 PM. The funeral will take place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold at 11 AM on Saturday, April 20th, followed by a luncheon in the activity center. Graveside services will follow the luncheon at Wauseon Union Cemetery at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to St. Peter Catholic Church or the Archbold Athletic Boosters. www.ShortFuneralHome.com