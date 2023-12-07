Jane Nadolny (1946 – 2023)

(Enjoyed Working In Her Home Flower Garden)

Jane Patricia Nadolny, age 77, of Toledo, peacefully passed away Monday evening December 4, 2023 at Parkcliffe Alzheimer’s Community in Toledo with her loving family by her bedside.

Jane was born on October 23, 1946 in Toledo to the late Andrew Mann and Helen (Hart) Mann.

She graduated from Libbey High School and attended beauty school to receive her certification. On November 16, 1967 at Immaculate Conception Church; she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Thaddeus “Ted” Nadolny and together were blessed with one son, Brian Nadolny.

Jane and Ted shared 55 years and many memories together until his passing on September 11, 2023.

Throughout her working life, she created many friendships as a beautician for over fifteen years with Ray Eve Beauty Salon and Floyd’s Barber Shop.

She would later serve 20 years as a sales clerk, gaining trusted client relationships with Osterman Jewelers and J Foster Jewelers in Toledo before retiring.

Jane enjoyed working in her home flower garden and walking her beloved dogs; “Tootsie”, “Boonie” and “Sarah”. She also was an avid collector of Lladro Figurines and loved spending time at the family cottage on Lake Erie.

Left to carry on her memory are her son, Brian (Mara) Nadolny of Delta; sisters, Josephine (Donald) Schuller and Jean (Robert) Watson; grandchildren, Alex and Madi Nadolny; sister-in-law, Joyce Mann and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Nadolny; brother, John Mann; brothers-in-law, Richard Nadolny and Raymond Nadolny and sister-in-law, Violet Nadolny.

Cremation will be trusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. There will be no public services and private interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, Ohio 43537 or Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Jane’s honor.

