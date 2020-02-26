Michael Stadler (1956-2020)

Michael A. Stadler, age 64, of Swanton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. He had worked for the Federal Aviation Administration at Toledo Express Airport in navigational aids.

Michael was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 5, 1956, the son of Michael J. and Joyce M. (Puckett) Stadler. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yards and gardening.

Surviving is his mother, Joyce Stadler of Magadore, Ohio; and brother, Jon (Kathleen) Stadler of Shawboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Stadler, and one brother, Paul Stadler.

There will be no services. Interment will be in Akron, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.