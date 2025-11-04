Janice “Jan” Friess (1942 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Janice “Jan” Sue Friess, age 83, a lifelong resident of Delta, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday morning, November 3, 2025, under the care of Heartland Hospice and surrounded by her loving family.

Jan was born in Delta on June 5, 1942, to the late Marvin M. Morr and Helen (Moser) Morr. She graduated from Delta High School in 1960 and later attended Bowling Green State University.

On June 6, 1964, she married her true love, Gary L. Friess, and together they shared 61 wonderful years. Throughout her working career, Jan held secretarial positions with Pike-Delta-York Schools, Hickory Farms, and Kmart Department Store in Wauseon.

She was a proud member of the Delta American Legion Auxiliary and a devoted member of Hope Church of Delta (formerly Delta United Methodist Church), where she also taught Sunday School. Jan was a very social and community-minded person who volunteered her time in countless ways.

She coached junior high basketball and served as a den leader coach for the district Cub Scouts, earning the Silver Beaver Award in 1988 for her dedication and service. She also assisted with the Camp Fire Girls, enjoyed crafting, and created beautiful floral arrangements for various events.

In her spare time, Jan loved to read—but nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary; children, Carryl (Donald) Heffner, Scott (Jen) Friess, and Kristen (Lloyd) Chapman; daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Barry) Stover; brothers, Carl (Margaret) Morr, Daryl (Judy) Morr, and Phillip (Dianne) Morr; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many bonus children and grandchildren who held a special place in her heart.

Jan was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Morr (1992); father, Marvin Morr (2012); son, Troy Friess (1987); and granddaughter, LeighAnne Heffner in 1985.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, with an American Legion Auxiliary Service at 7:30 PM. A memorial service honoring Jan’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515, with Pastor Kent Winkler officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date beside her son, Troy, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing to show a memorial tribute are asked to consider contributions to Heartland Hospice, 10220 Waterville St., Whitehouse, Ohio 43571, or Cub Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079, in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com