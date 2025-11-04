Darrel Garmenn (1945 – 2025)

(Retired Postmaster At Wauseon Post Office)

Darrel W. Garmenn, of Archbold (originally Wauseon), passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025. He was born April 7, 1945 to the late Owen C. and Rosa (Bauer) Garmenn.

Darrel attended Delta High School graduating in 1964. After serving in the Army in Korea 1965-67, returned home to marry Lucinda (Zaerr) Garmenn November 22, 1969.

His main profession was in the US Postal service beginning as a letter carrier for the Delta Post Office 1967 – 80, becoming Postmaster of the Delta office December 1980 – 1983.

He was the promoted to Postmaster of the Wauseon Post Office Sept 1983, from which he ultimately retired April 2001. Utilizing his military experience upon returning home, Darrel was also a dedicated Police Officer with the Wauseon Police until 2015.

Darrel volunteered time with the Wauseon Rotary Club for many years being President 2007 – 2008. He also volunteered his time with the Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in the late 80’s. Darrel attended Emmaus Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and board of elders for many years.

Darrel was honored as the Citizen of the Year for Wauseon in 2000 for his dedicated service and volunteerism. When Darrel was not working or volunteering his time, he spent it building and driving demolition derby cars at many of the local county fairs. Once qualifying for national competition in Islip Speedway in New York.

Darrel was preceded in death by his wife Lucinda; and brothers Bernard, Kenneth, and Phillip; and sisters Wilma, Vernabell, Carol, and Arlene. He is survived by son David (LaTishia); and grandchild Felicity.

Visitation for Darrel will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. A funeral service for Darrel will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the church, at 2pm, with Pastor Ted Rellstab officiating. Burial will follow at the St. James Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Garmenn family. The obituary for Darrel was lovingly prepared by his family.