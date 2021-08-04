Janice Leppelmeier (1940-2021)

Janice E. Leppelmeier, age 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a patient, after a brief illness. Mrs. Leppelmeier was a member of the last class to graduate from Farmer High School.

Throughout her career, she was employed by The Bryan Times, Bryan Schools, Moose Lodge, and Powertrain in Bryan, from where she retired. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton, where she taught Sunday school and was a youth group leader, and was also a 4-H advisor and cub scout den leader.

Her greatest joys were attending the fairs, watching her kids and grandkids showing animals, and also attending sporting events, cheering on her grandchildren with the Edgerton Bulldogs and Stryker and McComb Panthers.

Janice E. Leppelmeier was born on April 5, 1940, in Williams Center, Ohio, the daughter of Paul William and Frieda Viola (Spangler) Lorntz. She married her husband of fifty-nine years, Lewis F. Leppelmeier, on June 21, 1959, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2018.

Surviving are her children, Jay (Linda) Leppelmeier, of McComb, Ohio, April (Scott) Sloan, of Stryker, Ohio, and Ray (Robin) Leppelmeier, of Edgerton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandsons; one brother, Merle (Beverly) Lorntz, of Kendallville, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Leppelmeier, of Winona Lake, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ted Hannah; a brother-in-law, Irvin Leppelmeier; and a brother and sister in-law, Donald and Nancy Hook.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 01018 Cicero Road, Edgerton. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks.

Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Zion Lutheran Church.