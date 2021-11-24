Janice Naugle (1947-2021)

Janice A. Naugle, age 74, of Delta, passed away Monday evening, November 22, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born in Toledo on September 14, 1947 to the late Albert L. Borck and Rita (Bach) Borck. After graduating from high school she attended college at Sienna Heights in Adrian, MI and later in life finished at Northwest State Community College.

Janice married Thoedore C. Naugle Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2009. For over 6 years she served as a unit clerk at The Toledo Hospital and later after moving to Delta to help fill her time; worked with a bank cleaning service.

She enjoyed crocheting, bowling with her husband Theodore and tatting. Janice was a proud member of Faith in Action Fellowship Church in Delta and enjoyed the laughter and companionship of her church friends.

She is survived by her son, Todd F. Belman; stepchildren, Carl (Earlene) Naugle, Theodore (Kathryn) Naugle Jr., Roger (Donna) Naugle, Betty (John) Jackson, Debra (Martin) Sutherland and Terry (Laurie) Naugle; brother, Tom Borck, sister-in-law, Anita Borck; sisters, Kathy (Bob) Rodriguez, Peg (Bob) Griggs, Sue (Dan) Jones; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theodore Sr., Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Borck and infant nephew, Aaron.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services celebrating Janice’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Pastor James Gorrell will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to Faith in Action Fellowship Church, 303 McKinley St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or your favorite charity in Janice’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.