Karl Knox (1968-2021)

Karl Ray Knox, 53, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Karl was born September 25, 1968, in Geneseo, New York, son of the late Larry and Joan (Chestnut) Knox.

Following high school, Karl served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as an independent semi-truck driver for over 20 years. When he wasn’t driving semi-truck, Karl enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are two daughters, Alexa Knox and Sadie Knox both of Russellville, Arkansas; two brothers, Kirk (Monica) Knox of Denver, Colorado and Craig (Laura) Knox of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces and nephews; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Chestnut of Denver, Colorado.

To honor Karl’s wishes the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

