Carole Harding (1943-2021)

Carole A. Harding, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Carole retired with over 10 years service as a toll collector with the Ohio Turnpike. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Montpelier.

Carole enjoyed gardening, garage sales and spending time with her dog, Sweetie.

Carole was born October 27, 1943 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Sostoi) Friedel. She married Charles Harding on May 18, 1968 in Wise, Virginia and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Carole is survived by her children, Susan Dooley, Annette Brown, Michael Pifer, Shelly Beltz and Chuck (Amy) Harding; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and sister, Mary Friedel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Christina Harding; granddaughter, Savannah Bostater and brothers, David and John Friedel.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, beginning at 3:00 P.M. Carole will be laid to rest in Virginia next to her husband.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.